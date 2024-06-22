EXO’s Sehun was seen attending bandmate Lay’s concert, which took place in Seoul amid his military enlistment. In the heartfelt reunion, Lay dedicated a song to Sehun, showcasing their everlasting bond. Moreover, Lay also expressed his deep connection with South Korea and how it changed his life for the better.

EXO's Sehun attends Lay's concert amid military enlistment

On June 22, 2024, EXO’s Lay held his concert event in Seoul, which is part of his ongoing GRANDLINE World Tour. However, clips started circulating on the internet of Sehun, a fellow member of EXO, attending his solo event.

The member is currently serving his mandatory time in the South Korean military. Moreover, as soon as Lay spotted Sehun in the crowd, he dedicated a song titled Right There, making the crowd ecstatic with excitement.

Furthermore, Lay also took time to thank his Korean fans and express how important the place is to him. He added that his dream of becoming a singer started in Korea, his debut in EXO, and his journey to achieve those dreams all started in the country, which makes it even more meaningful.

Later, the singer sang the song Promise from EXO, which is dedicated to EXO-Ls all over the world. The fans also went emotional over the instances, bringing back memories of the group’s performances together.



Advertisement

More about K-pop group EXO

EXO is a popular K-pop group formed under SM Entertainment consisting of Suho, Sehun, Lay, Chanyeol, Xiumin, Baekhyun, D.O., Kai, and Chen. Currently, the group is on hiatus as the members Sehun and Kai are currently enlisted in the military. The group made their debut in 2012 with the album XOXO. However, they started to gain fame from the single Growl, which is deemed Korea’s ‘National Anthem’ by fans.

Furthermore, EXO held a fan meeting on April 14, 2024, titled ONE, which took place at Inspire Arena in South Korea. A total of two shows are scheduled on the particular day where the artists will be performing and interacting with their fandom, EXO-L. The first show will take place at 2 pm KST, and the second show will be held at 7 pm KST. Moreover, they made their full group comeback with the album EXIST in 2023.

ALSO READ: Connection starring Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do achieves high viewership with 9th episode release