EXO's Sehun & Chanyeol's handsome visuals get the spotlight in new concept photos for Don't Fight The Feeling

EXO’s Sehun and Chanyeol are the next members to star in their own teaser photos for Don’t Fight the Feeling! Read on to find out.
Chanyeol flaunts his style in the concept photos for Don't Fight The Feeling Chanyeol flaunts his style in the concept photos for Don't Fight The Feeling (Pic credit - SM Entertainment)
The stunning concept photos of EXO members is a reminder that EXO's much-awaited comeback is coming real soon! The talented and fantastic Gen 3 boy group have earned a lot of accolades and amassed an enviable fan-following over the years. The group will be celebrating their ninth debut anniversary by releasing their special album titled, Don't Fight The Feeling. D.O and Xiumin kicked off the concept photos followed by Baekhyun and Kai.

Now in the third set of the concept photos, we have Sehun and Chanyeol. Sehun and Chanyeol's handsome visuals get the spotlight as they unequivocally represent the concept of 'light' and 'dark'. Sehun looks gorgeous as a 'handsome cold' visual in turquoise coloured outfits. Meanwhile, Chanyeol looks tall and beautiful in a camouflage print outfit, a remarkable contrast from Sehun's concept photos.

The concept photos are generating a lot of buzz and curiosity amongst fans. According to a popular fan theory uploaded onto community site, theqoo, EXO traces this concept back to their roots, the inception of everything - Exoplanet. They all are 'celestial beings' that have superpowers. It is theorised that EXO members landed on different planets like Kai on Mars and Xiumin on Saturn. In conclusion, the concept may revolve around the boys searching for a planet, or exoplanet, to build their new life.

Check out the concept photos below:

ALSO READ: EXO's Kai & Baekhyun explore outerspace in striking concept photos for special album Don't Fight The Feeling

Will it be Chen, Suho and Lay next? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :theqoo,SM Entertainment

