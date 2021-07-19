EXO's Sehun dishes on his character in upcoming drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' starring Song Hye Kyo

In an exclusive pictorial with Esquire, Sehun shared some interesting information about his character from his forthcoming romance drama. Read below to find out.

Nobody is doing it like EXO's Sehun! The talented idol has his plate full with group activities with his group, EXO and exploring the fascinating world of K-dramas with exciting dramas like, Now, We Are Breaking Up! In a recent pictorial shoot with Esquire, EXO's Sehun dished on his character in the upcoming drama, 'Now We Are Breaking Up' starring Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong in lead roles! For those unversed, Sehun and Girl's Day's Yura have joined the official cast of the drama.

Now, We Are Breaking Up explores romance, friendship and conflict faced by these four individuals who work in the fashion industry. Sehun will be playing the role of a new designer, Hwang Chi Young, the son of The One’s CEO! He is a new employee and will work under team leader Ha Young Eun, played by Song Hye Kyo! Sehun shared that his character in the drama is as ambitious and goal-driven as he is. He revealed, "I’m normally very honest, and I purposefully speak curtly to the people around me while sometimes also acting cute, and I think those aspects are similar to my character." Sehun also shared that he wants to excel in music, acting and fashion and wants to make his future older self proud of him!

Now, We Are Breaking Up is penned by Je In, who previously wrote the drama, 'Misty' and will be directed by Lee Gil Bok, who previously worked on 'My Love From the Star', 'Vagabond', and 'Dr. Romantic 2'. The drama will begin filming in April and is scheduled to air via SBS in the second half of this year. We are excited.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Soulmates or just friends: What kind of relationship would you have with EXO's Sehun

Are you excited to watch the drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When is Now, We Are Breaking Up releasing? Now, We Are Breaking Up starring Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong is scheduled to release in the second half of the year.

Share your comment ×