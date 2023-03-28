EXO’s Sehun exposes fan pretending to be girlfriend for years; Shuts down pregnancy rumours on Instagram

EXO’s maknae Sehun has been embroiled in rumours of having a non-celebrity girlfriend and her being pregnant recently. While his agency, SM Entertainment, has refuted any such claims, expressing their wish to take strict legal action against the spread of false information, the star himself had stayed quiet about the matter so far, letting his management handle it. However, Sehun has now spoken up about the whole controversy, expressing his displease and clearing out his side of the story.

Sehun’s statement on Instagram

On March 28, via a personally written note to his fans, Sehun addressed the issue in detail. Here’s what he said.

“Regarding the nonsensical rumours written about me on the internet, I have been thinking for a few days about taking the legal route with them right away.

Fans might already know about this but there’s a girl pretending to be my girlfriend for a few years now.

She shares posts and writes as if we’re in a relationship and I have heard of this however she is someone I don’t know at all, but because I had not taken any step it has become such a big issue now.

I am clearly stating that all the photos and words going around the internet currently are not [related to/really] me.”

This personal clarification by the EXO member has put an end to all the rumours circulating online. Seeing as the star spoke about this via Bubble messaging service yesterday and today through his personal Instagram which he usually uses to share any happy news with his fans, Sehun seems to have been increasingly affected by the ordeal. Time and again K-pop artists have responded to such false claims by fans pretending to be related to them by taking the legal route and Sehun seems to be planning a similar takedown.

About Sehun

Oh Sehun, born on April 12, 1994, is the youngest member of the famed boy group EXO. He is also in a sub-unit duo named Exo-SC alongside member Chanyeol. Along with his K-pop idol career, he is also an actor set to appear in his first main lead role in the upcoming series ‘Everything That We Loved’.

