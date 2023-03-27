EXO's Sehun frustratingly reacts to pregnant girlfriend issue on Bubble

Recently, a netizen took to his SNS and went on to accuse EXO member Sehun about being pregnant with his non-celebrity girlfriend. The unconfirmed post was quick to get noticed and spread like fire amongst the fans artists. To support this, the netizen even cited a girl’s Kakao post as evidence. Around almost the same time, another post about someone spotting an idol at an obstetrics and gynaecology clinic. Netizens were quick to connect the two with a variety of theories about Sehun. SM Entertainment was quick to respond to aforementioned rumours.

Sehun’s response

While Sehun’s managing agency SM Entertainment had already responded to the rumours, Sehun himself did not waste much time in reacting to the aforementioned baseless allegations. The EXO member took to his official SNS and revealed that the said situation had angered him. Even though he was keeping a calm front, he alerted fans to not fall prey to any misunderstanding. Fans were surprised to see Sehun’s response, who in the past has never reacted in the aforementioned manner.

EXO-Ls were also quick to support Sehun in his stance and stated how anyone who follows Sehun can in fact spend their time and energy on sending warmth and support to the artist instead of spreading false, baseless rumours. While a lot of fans responded to the rumours angrily, a substantial amount responded by saying that no one should indulge in activities that can harm someone’s reputation and mental health.

SM Entertainment’s response

In its official statement, SM Entertainment revealed that the said rumours are baseless and false. The agency then went on to state how spreading such false and defamatory information about any individual is a crime. The agency also revealed that they were in the middle of analysing the situation. In the past, SM Entertainment has often been accused of not protecting its artists to the best of its potential.

Earlier this year, SM Entertainment posted a video on its official YouTube channel where it elaborated on how it would approach handling its artists henceforth. In the said video, the company also assured fans that they would now be more wary of any online bullying or accusations that their artists are subjected to.