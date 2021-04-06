EXO's Sehun & Girl's Day Yura to feature alongside Song Hye Kyo in romance drama, I'm Breaking Up Now

EXO’s Sehun And Girl’s Day’s Yura are confirmed to join Song Hye Kyo And Jang Ki Yong’s new workplace romance drama. Read on to find out.

It seems that summers are here earlier than usual, and now when we hear of the new cast members joining Song Hye Kyo's comeback drama, I'm Breaking Up Now, we can feel the temperatures soaring through the rooftops! On April 6, SM Entertainment, Sehun's label and Awesome ENT, Yura's agency shared that EXO's Sehun and Girl's Day Yura are confirmed to join Song Hye Kyo's comeback drama, I'm Breaking Up Now, respectively.

It is revealed that Sehun’s character is a new designer at the fashion label where he will work under Ha Young Eun, played by Song Hye Kyo and Choi Hee Seo. Yura will play Hye Rin, a popular celebrity with a large social media following. I'm Breaking Up Now portrays various stories about love and relationships that occur in the fashion industry. It will depict the bitterness of a breakup and the emotional turmoil an individual goes through as a result of that. Song Hye Kyo will portray Ha Young Eun, a manager of the design team at a fashion label. She is smart and fashionable but rooted in reality.

I'm Breaking Up Now also known as We Are Breaking Up is penned by Je In, who previously wrote the drama, Misty. I'm Breaking Up Now will be directed by Lee Gil Bok, who previously worked on My Love From the Star, Vagabond, and Dr. Romantic 2. The drama will begin filming in April and is scheduled to air via SBS in the second half of this year.

Credits :News1

