EXO's Sehun, Jang Yeo Bin and Jo Joon Young star in youthful poster for All That We Loved

EXO member Sehun is set to star in an upcoming romance drama named 'All That We Loved' about the lives of three teenagers. The high school students will go through a rollercoaster ride of emotions throughout the show as they deal with life and its many curveballs. A new poster was shared on April 13 starring the leads Sehun, Jang Yeo Bin and Jo Joon Young.

All That We Loved poster

Sehun, Jang Yeo Bin and Jo Joon Young star in the latest poster for the upcoming drama ‘All That We Loved’.They can be seen crouching down while staring into the camera and their bright clothes are very depictive of their youthful selves. Sehun as Go Yoo is in his basketball star role, fully complete with a basketball in his hand. The two other actors flank his sides as Jo Joon Young who plays the top student named Go Joon Hee while Jang Yeo Bin plays Han So Yeon, the newbie girl in their school. She holds a camera in her hand with a smile on her face, unaware of the dilemma that the two boys face.

The poster reads ‘Friendship and love, both have begun growing in size’. The caption for the poster focuses on the changing relationship between Go Yoo and Go Joon Hee after a kidney transplant situation. As transfer student Han So Yeon gets added to the situation, it becomes even more challenging.

About All That We Loved

The show follows three 18 year old high schoolers who end up in a fix as they develop an uncanny love triangle. However, their determination to keep both, their friendships and their love life strong will be explored in the show. It will take place at Hara High School where a new girl named Han So Yeon who becomes friends with both Go Yoo and Go, Joon Hee, will end up having both of their attention. As their romantic feelings grow, the show will also explore the ‘cellular memory syndrome’ which will see Go Joon Hee experiencing things similar to those of Go Yoo, after receiving his kidney via a transplant.

‘All That We Loved’ will premiere on May 5 on TVING.

