EXO’s Sehun, Jo Joon Young and Jang Yeo Bin are an inseparable trio in first teaser for All That We Loved

TVING's original 'All That We Loved' released its first teaser poster full of nostalgia and retro sensibility, announcing the beginning of a high-teen romance. TVING's original 'All That We Loved' is a drama about friendship and love that everyone has thought about at least once in their childhood and remembering it's a teen romance.

All That We Loved:

'All That We Loved' is about Go Yoo (Oh Sehun), a hot-blooded boy who is short of 24 hours to defend friendship, dreams, and love, and Go Joon Hee (Jo Joon Young), an academic genius whose head is filled only with success, his grandmother, and best friend Go Yoo. The first love story with transfer student Han So Yeon (Jang Yeo Bin), which will trigger subtle conflicts between them, along with the strong romance'. In addition, based on the unique material of 'Cellular Memory Syndrome', which is said to resemble the transplanted person's habits when organs are transplanted, the analog sensibility of the 2006 background is added, raising questions about the story of the three people.

The poster:

As anticipation for the birth of a new high-teen romance is gathering, the first teaser poster for All That We Loved was released and caught attention. The released poster shows the spring energy, and the sticker photos of 'Go Yoo', 'Go Jun Hee' and 'Han So Yeon' on the notebook stand out. The playful and cute childhood of the three characters, who seem to have memories, stimulates nostalgia in the viewer. Here, the phrase '18, those days' and the title 'All That We Loved', which naturally leads to the friendship and love that filled the hot spring of youth, are vaguely drawn, while the friendship and love of the three people are currently It amplifies the curiosity about whether it is in progress.

The actors:

'All That We Loved' is a drama and movie 'Happy New Year', including EXO’s Sehun, who radiated a shining presence in works such as the drama 'Now, We're Breaking Up' and the movie 'The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure'. Jo Joon Young, who took a snow stamp as a youth romance icon through tvN, and Jang Yeo Bin, a rising new star who is currently active as a scene stealer in tvN's 'Youth Moon', completed the lineup with representative stars of Gen Z, and gathered a lot of attention from the casting announcement.

