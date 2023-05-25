EXO's Sehun receives an official apology from Wikitree over claims of accompanying girlfriend to OB-GYN clinic

A few months back, an article published by Wikitree caused a stir among K-pop fans when it claimed that EXO's Sehun had visited an OB-GYN clinic with his girlfriend. The false report quickly spread across various media platforms, causing confusion and raising concerns among fans. However, Wikitree has since issued an apology, acknowledging the mistake and setting the record straight.

Wikitree's apology and admission of error

In response to the controversy, Wikitree has released an official statement apologizing for the false report. The media outlet acknowledged their mistake in spreading inaccurate information about Sehun's personal life. They expressed regret for the distress caused to Sehun, EXO, and their fans, emphasizing that they are committed to ensuring the accuracy and integrity of their future articles.

In their apology they said, acknowledged their mistake and expressed regret over an article they had published concerning Sehun from the popular group EXO. The report, titled “EXO's Sehun spotted at OB/GYN clinic with a non-celebrity girlfriend who is pregnant before marriage... eyewitness account supports claims," was released in March. Wikitree admitted that the information provided in the article was found to be false due to inadequate research and inaccurate reporting. They acknowledged the need for more rigorous fact-checking and a meticulous reporting process in the future to prevent such situations from recurring. Furthermore, Wikitree extended their sincere apologies to EXO's Sehun, his devoted fan base, and their readers for any distress caused by the erroneous article.

False rumors against EXO's Sehun

On March 27, KST, a post surfaced on an online community forum under the title "Surprising News: Sehun's Girlfriend Expecting a Child." According to the post, an anonymous netizen shared details suggesting that Sehun, a popular figure, had recently accompanied his girlfriend to an obstetrician/gynecologist clinic, leading to speculation about her pregnancy prior to their marriage.

The false report by Wikitree created a wave of speculation and gossip within the K-pop community. Fans were shocked by the claim that Sehun had visited an OB-GYN clinic, leading to rampant rumors and unfounded assumptions. However, it is essential to note that the report was entirely false, and there is no basis for the claims made in the article.

