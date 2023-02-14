EXO’s singer and dancer Kai to make his solo comeback in 1 year and 4 months since Peaches

According to a South Korean media outlet on February 14th, Kai will release a new solo album in mid-March. It is the first time in a year and four months since the second mini-album ‘Peaches’ released in November 2021 that Kai is releasing a new album as a solo artist.

With his first solo album 'Kai' and his second album 'Peaches', Kai, who has been recognized for his dreamy yet sensuous music world that is different from EXO's activities, plans to show off unrivaled music in his new album. In particular, Kai, who has been evaluated as 'irreplaceable' and 'world-class performer' in his stage performance, is expected to show a fantastic performance on the level of the K-pop national representative this time as well. EXO's Kai is currently active in Japan, such as holding 'Kai Japan Special Live 2023'.

Kai’s other activities:

'Kai Japan Special Live 2023' was held four times in three cities, Japan, Nagoya, Osaka, and Yokohama, from January 28 to 31. In this concert, Kai performed songs from his first solo album, such as 'Mmm', ', Reason', ', Ride or Die', and songs from his second mini album, such as 'Vanilla' and 'To Be Honest'. In addition, he performed the title song 'Electric Kiss' of her first full-length album in Japan as well as a medley of EXO's hit songs, such as 'Love Shot' and 'Tempo', in his own style.

Baekhyun, a member of the group EXO, will be discharged. On February 5th, Baekhyun enlisted in May 2021 and served as a social worker. Baekhyun released a handwritten letter through EXO's official YouTube channel on the 17th of last month, about two weeks before he was discharged. The video was filmed in February 2021, before Baekhyun enlisted, and Baekhyun wrote a letter with sincerity, imagining a month before he was discharged. EXO, whose members have fulfilled their military duty through relays, began full-fledged activities as a full-fledged 'military pilot' with Baekhyun's demobilization on this day. In 2019, except for Xiumin and D.O, who were serving in the military, EXO started their activities with their 6th regular album 'OBSESSION' and then carried out their individual activities.

