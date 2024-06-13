EXO’s Suho and Chanyeol were gearing up for their upcoming performance at the Aria Festival 2024. The concert event will be held in Greece, which was extremely anticipated by fans as it would have been the first time the artists performed in the country. However, their appearance have been canceled and the announcement was made out of the blue by the organizing company.

On June 12, 2024, the organizers of Aria Festival has announced that the upcoming performances of EXO’s Suho and Chanyeol have been confirmed. In an elaborate statement they have revealed that due to unforeseen circumstances during the preparation process for the festival, SUHO and CHANYEOL will regrettably be unable to attend ARIA FEST 2024. They have also apologized to the fans for the sudden announcement and for disappointing the fans who were looking forward to the event. Moreover, they have also confirmed that they will issue refunds for the fans who no longer wish to attend the festival.

However, the fans have found the sudden cancelation suspicious, especially during the ongoing feud between EXO members, Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin and SM Entertainment (SME). Many found the timing to cancel the event was off believing that some other conspiracies are at play. Some also believe that SME has a hand in it.

On the other hand, some fans are blaming the organizers for not staying committed to their word. Oftentimes, many companies invite K-pop idols to perform, but due to their inability to manage the event properly, they end up canceling and putting fans in a difficult position. Moreover, the expensive ticket prices are also pointed out to showcase how the fans were being taken advantage of.

More about EXO-CBX and SM Entertainment's ongoing dispute

The legal dispute between CBX and SM Entertainment started following INB100’s sudden call for a press conference. The agency revealed that EXO-CBX and SM Entertainment settled contract disputes in June last year, ensuring EXO's continuity. However, SM Entertainment now demands 10% of individual artist revenue, contrary to agreements that only 5.5% will be paid. Moreover, INB100 sent an official objection for the unfair demand, and SM Entertainment has failed to reply for over two months.

