EXO's Suho and Red Velvet's Wendy serve quirky charm in Cheese music video ahead of 1 to 3 album release; Watch

EXO’s leader Suho has unveiled the music video for his latest track Cheese, featuring Red Velvet’s Wendy, on May 20. This quirky and imaginative video sets the stage for Suho's third mini album, 1 to 3, which is set to release on May 31 at 6 p.m. KST.

On May 20, Suho, the leader of K-pop boy group EXO, unveiled the much-anticipated music video for his new single Cheese, featuring Red Velvet’s Wendy. The track is one of the standout title tracks from his forthcoming mini album, 1 to 3, set to be released on May 31.

Cheese is a captivating pop-rock song distinguished by its unique melody and rich instrumental arrangement. The lyrics are particularly notable for their creative metaphor, comparing the dynamics of a long-term relationship to cheese. Suho wittily illustrates how a relationship, like cheese, can be fragile and break easily when cold but becomes stretchy and resilient when warm.

In the quirky and visually engaging music video, Suho and Wendy bring this metaphor to life, adding a layer of charm and whimsy to the song. Their chemistry is palpable, and their playful interactions underscore the song's message about the evolving nature of love.

Watch the music video for Suho’s Cheeze music video here;

This release is a part of Suho’s upcoming solo release, 1 to 3, marking Suho's third mini-album, following his previous successful solo endeavors.

More details about Suho’s 1 to 3 album

In May 2024, EXO’s Suho announced his third extended play, titled 1 to 3, set to release on May 31. This new EP marks his return to solo music more than two years after his second EP, Grey Suit, which dropped in April 2022. 1 to 3 will feature seven tracks, including the double lead singles 1 to 3 and Cheese, the latter featuring Wendy from Red Velvet which has been released today.

Additionally, Suho also released Asrai, Closer, a soundtrack for MBN’s romantic comedy period drama series Missing Crown Prince, in which he stars as the male lead.

