EXO’s Suho is holding a solo world tour concert titled SU:HOME and he has already completed the first two days of the event held in Seoul, South Korea on May 25 and May 26, 2024. The artist has revealed the rest of the dates and locations which will be held across many cities around the world.

On June 3, 2024, SM Entertainment has revealed the schedule for the date and locations EXO’s Suho’s ongoing tour SU:HOME. The event kicked off on May 25, 2024, in the Olympic Hall in Seoul, South Korea. The upcoming tour schedule includes performances in Manila, Philippines on June 22, 2024, Hong Kong, China on July 6, 2024, Taipei, Taiwan on July 13, 2024, Bangkok, Thailand on July 20, 2024, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 28, 2024.

Furthermore, new locations have been added to the roster which includes cities in Europe such as Paris, London, Duesseldorf, Berlin, and Warsaw. The singer has also performances lined up in cities in Osaka, Tokyo, and Nagoya. Lastly, the artist is also set ot appear to perform in Dubai.

More about EXO's Suho

Suho, born Kim Junmyeon, debuted as a member and leader of EXO in the year 2012. The artist made his much anticipated solo debut on March 30, 2020, with the release of his extended play titled Self-Portrait. He released his second solo album Grey Suit on 2023 following his mandatory military enlistment. Moreover, he made his third solo comeback with the album 1 to 3 along with the title track of the same name.

However, Suho has also ventured into the world of acting and appeared in shows such as One Way Trip, The Universe's Star, Rich Man, Middle School Girl A, and How Are U Bread. Most recently, he appeared in the K-drama Behind Your Touch in 2023. Moreover, in 2024, he will star in the historical series titled Missing Crown Prince.

In 2018 he starred in the musical titled The Man Who Laughs where played a critical role and received praise from the audience. Additionally, he was also cast in another musical named Mozart! in 2023 which took place from June to August at the Sejong Center in Seoul.