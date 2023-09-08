EXO’s Suho confirmed to make a special appearance on Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung’s Arthdal Chronicles 2

On September 8, SM Actist’s Instagram put up a picture of EXO’s Suho in historic garb, confirming he will be making his cameo on Arthdal Chronicles 2, which will be releasing on September 9. The drama stars Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung, Jang Dong Gun and Kim Ok Vin and follows the lives of the people who are in positions of power. It has been set 8 years after the first season.

EXO’s Suho’s recent drama Behind Your Touch:

In the JTBC drama, Suho takes on the enigmatic role of Kim Sun Woo, a newcomer to the quiet town of Mujin. Suho's versatility shines as he skillfully portrays Sun Woo's enigmatic actions, open to various interpretations. In a recent still released on September 8th, Suho is captured enjoying a bicycle outing with Bong Ye Bun (Han Ji Min), set against a picturesque backdrop reminiscent of a youthful love story. His warm smile resonates, leaving the audience delighted by their endearing interaction. In stark contrast, Suho dons a steely gaze while observing an exorcism aimed at unmasking a serial murder suspect. With his pivotal role in the drama, Suho garners positive attention for delivering a fresh mix of excitement and the eerie atmosphere characteristic of a thrilling suspense drama.

Arthdal Chronicles 2 starring Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung and others:

Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won portrayed Tanya and Eunseom, respectively, in the first season of Arthdal Chronicles. Song Joong Ki and Kim Ji Won leave the show in Season 2, and Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung join and take over as the male and female leads, respectively. The current situation in Arthdal, where another world-altering war will take place eight years after Arthdal Chronicles, will be shown in the new season. On September 9 at 9:20 p.m. KST (5:50 PM IST), the first episode will be out.

