EXO's Suho confirms India debut with K-Wave Festival stops in Mumbai and Bengaluru in October; know more

EXO’s Suho has been confirmed to be performing in India for the first time at the K-Wave Festival. Read on for more details.

By Hrishita Das
Updated on Sep 04, 2024  |  12:31 PM IST |  9.6K
EXO's Suho: courtesy of SM Entertainment
EXO's Suho: courtesy of SM Entertainment

EXO’s Suho is all set to perform in India for the first time in the K-Wave Music Festival to be held in October 2024 The K-pop star will be performing in two cities – Mumbai and Bengaluru. More details about the concert will be released in a few days. 

Suho recently made his solo comeback with the album 1 to 3 in 2024. He made his solo debut with the album Self-Portrait in 2020 and went on to release the second record Grey Suit following his military discharge. 


