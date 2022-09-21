EXO’s Suho gives a nod to Kim Ji Won, Son Seok Gu’s My Liberation Notes

‘My Liberation Notes’ premiered on April 9, 2022 and experienced an unprecedented favor from the audiences for its deep storyline and a very close link to being the most believable slice of life drama. The Yeom family’s story, taken up primarily by the three siblings- Yeom Gijeong, Yeom Changhee and Yeom Mijeong- played by Lee El, Lee Min Ki and Kim Ji Won respectively as well as their new neighbour with a dark past, Mr.Gu- played by Son Seok Gu, plays out over 16 meaningful episodes.

Viewers of the show would know just how much of an amazing watch it is, while one can surely bank on its fabulous cast, their moving acting and easily one of the most novel storylines of the year. While the series began receiving much of its fame by the end of its run and its stars grabbed the popularity lists, it became a hot topic in the Hallyu communities around the world for the unconventional course and a satisfactory end.