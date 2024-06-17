EXO's Suho-Hong Ye Ji's Missing Crown Prince ends on its highest viewership ratings; The Midnight Romance in Hagwon enjoys rise

Missing Crown Prince, featuring EXO's Suho and Hong Ye Ji, garnered its highest viewership ratings yet with its finale episode. The historical romance had been reaching its peak, in terms of viewership, consecutively for the last four episodes. Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won's The Midnight Romance in Hagwon saw a rise in viewership ratings.

Missing Crown Prince and The Midnight Romance in Hagwon's viewership ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, EXO's Suho and Hong Ye Ji starrer Missing Crown Prince wrapped up with 4.1 percent nationwide average viewership ratings. This marked the drama's highest viewership yet. The final episode of the drama aired on June 17. Set during the Joseon era, Missing Crown Prince revolves around the story of a prince who is kidnapped by a woman who is supposed to be his bride. The project is the spin-off of Bossam: Steal the Fate and is also written and directed by the creators of the series.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon starring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won, garnered a viewership rating of 4.8 percent, which is an increase since the last episode. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is a romance drama that revolves around Seo Hye Jin, a veteran academic instructor, and her hard-working student Lee Jun Ho, who later joins her academy as a rookie instructor. Lee Jun Ho always had feelings for Seo Hye Jin, and after they reunited after 10 years, romance blossomed between them.

Advertisement

Miss Night and Day and Beauty and Mr. Romantic's viewership ratings

Miss Night and Day saw a slight decrease in viewership with its second episode, which received 3.6 percent. Beauty and Mr. Romantic maintained its position and became the most-watched television show of any kind on Sunday, achieving a viewership rating of 17.2 percent.

ALSO READ: Thai actor Win Metawin hangs out with Byeon Woo Seok, NCT's Jaehyun and TWICE's Sana at Prada show; talks with Lovely Runner star