EXO’s Suho in talks to lead upcoming historical romance drama; SM Entertainment responds

Suho has not only been leading his group EXO but has also been starring in a few dramas for quite some time now. The singer-songwriter has mesmerised the audience with his singing and acting skills. He made his solo debut as a singer in March 2020 and made his acting debut with the indie film One Way Trip in 2016. Suho might soon be seen in a historical drama.

Suho in talks to star in historical drama The Crown Has Disappeared

After the success of his current drama Behind Your Touch, Suho might be soon seen as a lead in a period drama. As reported by Star News on September 22, Suho will be a part of the MBN drama, The Crown Has Disappeared (working title). SM Entertainment later clarified and commented that the Grey Suit singer had indeed received the offer and is currently considering it with positivity.

About The Crown Has Disappeared

Set during the Joseon era, The Crown Prince Has Disappeared revolves around the story of a prince who is kidnapped by a woman who is supposed to be his bride. The piece is a romance comedy that the actor is no stranger to. If he decides to play the main lead as the crown prince, this would be his first historical drama. This upcoming MBN drama is written by Kim Ji Soo and Paek Chul. The duo also wrote for Bossam: Steal the Fate which became MBN’s highest-viewed drama in 2021.

Suho’s current activities

Suho’s latest drama, JTBC’s Behind Your Touch is currently airing and streaming on Netflix globally. The actor took on the role of the mysterious convenience store worker Kim Seon Woo. The drama has gained a lot of popularity with a viewership rating higher than 8% in Korea.

The Cream Soda singer has previously worked on various projects where he got to show off his acting. Some of his acting works include Rich Man, How Are U Bread, Student A and EXO Next Door. He is also confirmed to be attending the Asia Artists Awards 2023.

For fans missing the 11-year-old group, EXO Travel the World on a Ladder Season 4 recently finished airing on September 15. This season is based in Geoje and Tongyeong and is a healing and relaxing variety show.

