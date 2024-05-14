K-Wave Concert Inkigayo announces 2nd line up with EXO’s Suho, NewJeans & TWS among others

The SBS K-Wave Concert Inkigayo is poised to captivate audiences with an impressive roster of artists. With the announcement of its second confirmed lineup, including renowned acts such as EXO's Suho, NewJeans, TWS, Kep1er, and ILLIT, fans can anticipate sensational performances at the Inspire Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on the 2nd of June, 2024.

On the 14th of May, the much-awaited K-Wave Concert Inkigayo revealed its second lineup of performers, showcasing some of the top acts in the K-pop industry. Set to take place on June 2nd at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon, the event guarantees an exhilarating display of talent.

The lineup announcement comprises a diverse array of globally acclaimed groups, solo artists, and rookie groups, including EXO's Suho, NewJeans, Kep1er, TWS, and ILLIT. Each group promises to bring its distinct style and captivating performances to the stage.

More details about the event

Additionally, the rising stars of the global group NewJeans, whose swift rise to fame has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, ensure an explosive performance that fans won't want to miss. Also gracing the stage is Kep1er, known for their elegant presence and captivating charisma, solidifying their position as one of the industry's top acts.

Joining them are TWS, acclaimed for their high-energy performances and charismatic stage presence, guaranteed to leave audiences in awe with their signature energy and passion. Rounding out the lineup is ILLIT, a relatively new group whose tracks have already made waves on the Billboard charts, celebrated for their exceptional talent and captivating performances. Their infectious energy and strong stage presence are sure to elevate the concert experience to new heights.

These groups, along with the astounding first lineup featuring artists like Stray Kids, ATEEZ, aespa, ITZY, and NMIXX, are poised to deliver passionate performances that will drive fans wild.

With such a diverse range of talent gracing the event, fans can expect an unforgettable evening filled with incredible performances and charming moments. From powerful vocals to intricate choreography, each group promises to bring something unique to the stage, creating a musical extravaganza that will be remembered for years to come.

