EXO's Suho, Park Hee Soon, Ra Mi Ran, Han Ji Eun and Park Myung Hoon confirmed to star in Father's Secret

The makers of the upcoming action film Father's Secret have officially unveiled an exciting ensemble cast. EXO member and actor Suho, Park Hee Soon, Ra Mi Ran, Han Ji Eun, and Park Myung Hoon are set to headline the project, which promises a gripping story filled with family secrets, unexpected twists, and action-packed sequences. The film is scheduled to begin production in November and is expected to hit theaters in 2027.

EXO's Suho to play the lead role in Father's Secret

Father's Secret follows Tae Sung, a young man leading an ordinary life whose world takes an unexpected turn after he discovers a long-hidden secret about his father. As he gets caught up in a series of unforeseen events, he gradually uncovers the truth about his family. Suho will portray Tae Sung, while veteran actor Park Hee Soon will play his father, Gi Soo, who appears to be an ordinary family man but conceals an extraordinary past.

Ra Mi Ran joins the cast as Sun Hee, Tae Sung's mother, who strives to protect her family while running a small shop. Meanwhile, Han Ji Eun will portray Jin Seo, a character who stands at the centre of the unfolding mystery. Park Myung Hoon will also make a special appearance in the film.

About Father's Secret

The film will be written and directed by Yoon Jae Ho, marking his first feature-length screenplay. Produced by Gogo Studio, the film will have K-Movie Studio and France's Zorba Production as co-producers, with K-Movie Entertainment handling main investment and distribution. With filming scheduled to commence in November, Father's Secret is gearing up for a theatrical release next year. The combination of an intriguing family mystery and a promising ensemble has already made the project one to watch.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Nine to Six: Go Soo Returns to Romance Genre After 15 Years with Park Min Young and Yook Sungjae