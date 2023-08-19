EXO’s Suho receives coffee cart from former SM Ent. producer Lee Soo Man in support of his new musical

Recently, a netizen took a video and photos of the coffee truck outside EXO’s Suho’s new musical Mozart! They immediately noticed it was from Lee Soo Man, who was the producer and creator of SM Entertainment. He wrote, “With many blessings for your aspirations, Suho!” Fans were surprised by the support but they also know that Lee Soo Man has always loved Suho. EXO’s Suho is currently the male lead for the new musical Mozart!

About former SM Entertainment producer Lee Soo Man:

In February, a management dispute broke out between SM's founder and previous producer Lee Soo Man, and SM's CEOs at that point. Because of the long drawn-out fight, Lee Soo Man left SM. Kim Min Jong, who had been with SM for a long time, likewise left SM. Specifically, Kim Min Jong had a close relationship with Lee Soo Man and frankly stood up for him during the disagreement regarding the executive's rights. Post that, there were many issues with different gatherings under the organization, similar to EXO's CBX who needed to leave SM Entertainment yet, in the long run, decided to stay with them. Indeed, even SNSD's Sunny, Super Junior's Eunhyuk, Kyuhyun, and Donghae left SM Entertainment after that.

EXO’s Suho’s activities

He is also starring in the lead role in JTBC’s Behind Your Touch. The drama follows a veterinarian (Han Ji Min) who gets the unexpected power of being able to read the minds of a person or animal by touching their butt while the arrogant detective (Lee Min-Ki) stays angry about being transferred to a quiet village with petty crimes. Suho took the role of a mysterious presence in the drama. He is handsome and receives attention from everyone around but he seems like he has a lot of secrets up his sleeve. Suho, who changed into Kim Seon Woo, turns into a mysterious man who went gaga for Bong Ye Bun from the beginning. His behavior raised assumptions for future performances with simply a short role in the first few episodes. The upcoming episodes will be released every weekend on Netflix by 10 PM KST.

