EXO’s Suho responds to criticism on his musical performance in MOZART! Posts emotional messages for fans

Using a private messaging service, Suho communicated with his fans, expressing his confusion and questioning why such things were happening to him. He admitted to feeling bewildered by the unfounded claims and false information circulating about his performance. The mental toll of potentially facing ridicule and scrutiny from viewers, even for the smallest mistakes, weighed heavily on his mind.

Suho’s emotional response

Suho elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the press call, explaining that due to the unexpected absence of actor Kim Hee Jae, the performance lineup was altered, which added to his nervousness. He expressed regret for not being able to hit his usual notes in the song Why Can't You Love Me. The artist revealed his disappointment in seeing videos that compiled only his mistakes, which were intended to mock and belittle him.

Despite these challenges, Suho chose to focus on his own growth and dedicated himself to his acting and singing, determined to prove himself through his performance. He expressed frustration with the derogatory portrayal of his abilities, questioning why individuals were attempting to diminish his achievements with posts like 'Suho's Performance Getting a Rough Ride.' Suho emphasized the positive feedback he received from many, including fans, fellow actors, audiences, and reporters, who acknowledged his impressive performance and talent.

Netizens show empathy and support

The public's response was filled with empathy, as they expressed sadness and offered support to Suho. Comments poured in, reflecting an understanding of the immense stress that celebrities face and asserting that those who ridiculed him likely hadn't even witnessed his actual performance. Many expressed sympathy and regret for the unjust treatment he had to endure.

In the meantime, Suho continues to showcase his talent in the lead role of Wolfgang Mozart in the musical MOZART!, which premiered on June 15th. His portrayal of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart has garnered generally positive critical reviews at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul. However, after a teaser performance for a press call event on June 20, some critics raised questions regarding his acting and singing abilities.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Cream Soda: EXO members bring cool energy in anticipated summer comeback MV from new album EXIST