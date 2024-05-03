EXO’s Suho will be making a much-anticipated solo comeback in the coming days. Titled 1 to 3, the schedule for the upcoming album has also been unveiled, revealing details of various promotional releases. Moreover, the album is set to have two title tracks and an exciting collaboration with Red Velvet’s Wendy.

EXO's Suho announced third solo album 1 to 3

On May 2, 2024, EXO’s Suho pleasantly surprised the fandom by announcing his upcoming solo comeback with a brand new album. The album is titled 1 to 3 which marks the third individual album of his career. The announcement was made through EXO’s official account, along with a teaser poster. Moreover, the schedule for the album was also announced, which reveals the details for upcoming promotional releases.

The album’s tracklist has also been released, and it will contain two title tracks, one of which is titled Cheese and will be featuring Red Velvet’s Wendy. On May 20, 2024, the song along with the music video will be released. The album is scheduled to release on May 31, 2024, along with the music video for the second title track of the same name. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More about EXO's Suho and his future activities

The artist has been announced to hold his solo concert for the first time. The Asia concert tour is titled SU:HOME and will kick off on May 25, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. It is expected that the artist will also perform the songs from the upcoming album at the event. Moreover, he is also set to sing the OST song, Asrai, Closer, for the ongoing K-drama he is starring in titled Missing Crown Prince. Suho takes up the lead role of Prince Lee Geon, the story is set in the Joseon era and follows a crown prince who is mistakenly kidnapped by the family of the girl with whom his marriage has been arranged.

Previously, the artist debuted as a solo artist with the album Self-Portrait and subsequently released his second solo EP, titled Grey Suit. Moreover, he has also appeared in various shows including One Way Trip, The Universe's Star, Rich Man, Middle School Girl A, How Are U Bread, and Behind Your Touch.