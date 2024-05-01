EXO’s Suho has been confirmed to sing the Part 1 OST titled Asrai, Closer for the ongoing K-drama Missing Crown Prince. The artist is starring in the lead role for the K-drama, which premiered on April 13, 2024. The song will depict the ongoing situation between the lead characters and add depth to the story.

EXO's Suho to perform Missing Crown Prince's OST

On April 1, 2024, a South Korean media house reported that EXO’s Suho will be lending his vocals for the upcoming OST song from the ongoing series titled Missing Crown Prince. The song is called Asrai, Closer, which is the main song of the drama and the theme song of the main character, Lee Geon, who is played by Suho. It will portray the instance between Lee Geon and Choi Myeong Yoon as their relationship tends to fall apart, yet they become closer again.

Set in the Joseon era, the plot of the series follows a crown prince who is mistakenly kidnapped by the family of the girl that his marriage has been arranged with. As the situation becomes more complicated, they both eventually develop romantic feelings for each other. Starring EXO's Suho in the lead role of Prince Lee Geon, the cast ensemble also includes Hong Ye Ji, Myung Se Bin, Kim Min Kyu, Kim Joo Heon, and more.

More about EXO's Suho

The artist has been announced to hold his solo concert for the first time. The announcement was made through EXO’s official social media page. The Asia concert tour is titled SU:HOME and will kick off on May 25, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. Previously, he debuted as a solo artist with the album Self-Portrait and subsequently released his second solo EP, titled Grey Suit.

Alongside his musical pursuits, Suho has showcased his acting talents in a range of television dramas and films, including One Way Trip, The Universe's Star, Rich Man, Middle School Girl A, and How Are U Bread. Most recently, he has appeared in the K-drama Behind Your Touch in 2023. Additionally, he was also cast in another musical named Mozart! in 2023, which took place from June to August at the Sejong Center in Seoul.

