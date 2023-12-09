EXO's Suho shares group photo with members; captions it with fandom phrase 'Saranghaja'
EXO’s Suho has shared a group photo of EXO with 8 members together. Other members, too, have shared their gathering photos together on stories. Read on to know more.
-
EXO members captured together in a group pictures
-
The group went to attend their managers wedding
A recent group photo of EXO shares a warm and cozy atmosphere, perfectly suited for the winter season. Various members shared this series of photos on their respective social media stories. Notably, EXO's leader, Suho, elevated the moment by posting the photo on his feed. He accompanied the image with the caption "Saranghaja," a term from the fandom that translates to "Let's Love."
EXO members’ group photo
On December 9, Baekhyun shared a photo on his Instagram account as a story, featuring all the members of EXO. Dressed predominantly in black tones, the members showcased their natural beauty with minimal makeup and undyed hairstyles, exuding a clean and sophisticated charm.
The group photo, reminiscent of a winter album concept, sparked speculation among fans that it might be in celebration of a new winter album release. Given EXO's recent achievement of ranking second with their 10-year-old song The First Snow on music shows, there is a reasonable expectation for a winter album from them in 2023.
However, the actual reason for the gathering was the wedding of their long-time manager, a familiar face to EXO fans. Congratulations poured in online ahead of the manager’s wedding day. Later, other members like Chanyeol also shared the photos on their stories with hearts and sweet captions.
EXO's leader Suho posted it on his feed with the caption "Saranghaja," a term exclusive to their fandom and coined by Suho himself. In Korean, Saranghaja is a grammatically incorrect sentence but is recognized and widely used within the entire EXO fandom. This phrase, created by Suho, conveys the meaning of “Let’s love each other,” serving as a message to all EXO’s fans and EXO-Ls. The group members often shout it out loud when they receive an award or before engaging in any activity as a form of mental encouragement.
More about EXO
Kai, who had been away due to military enlistment, pleasantly surprised fans with his appearance, sparking expressions of joy from fans who were glad to see him well and sporting his charming smile. EXO, making a comeback in July with their 7th full-length album EXIST, demonstrated their enduring popularity by achieving various milestones such as music show victories, surpassing 1 million album sales, and securing top spots on various charts.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: EXO's D.O. to leave SM Entertainment following contract expiration; To continue with group activities
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more