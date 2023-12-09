EXO's Suho shares group photo with members; captions it with fandom phrase 'Saranghaja'

A recent group photo of EXO shares a warm and cozy atmosphere, perfectly suited for the winter season. Various members shared this series of photos on their respective social media stories. Notably, EXO's leader, Suho, elevated the moment by posting the photo on his feed. He accompanied the image with the caption "Saranghaja," a term from the fandom that translates to "Let's Love."

EXO members’ group photo

On December 9, Baekhyun shared a photo on his Instagram account as a story, featuring all the members of EXO. Dressed predominantly in black tones, the members showcased their natural beauty with minimal makeup and undyed hairstyles, exuding a clean and sophisticated charm.

The group photo, reminiscent of a winter album concept, sparked speculation among fans that it might be in celebration of a new winter album release. Given EXO's recent achievement of ranking second with their 10-year-old song The First Snow on music shows, there is a reasonable expectation for a winter album from them in 2023.

However, the actual reason for the gathering was the wedding of their long-time manager, a familiar face to EXO fans. Congratulations poured in online ahead of the manager’s wedding day. Later, other members like Chanyeol also shared the photos on their stories with hearts and sweet captions.

EXO's leader Suho posted it on his feed with the caption "Saranghaja," a term exclusive to their fandom and coined by Suho himself. In Korean, Saranghaja is a grammatically incorrect sentence but is recognized and widely used within the entire EXO fandom. This phrase, created by Suho, conveys the meaning of “Let’s love each other,” serving as a message to all EXO’s fans and EXO-Ls. The group members often shout it out loud when they receive an award or before engaging in any activity as a form of mental encouragement.

Kai, who had been away due to military enlistment, pleasantly surprised fans with his appearance, sparking expressions of joy from fans who were glad to see him well and sporting his charming smile. EXO, making a comeback in July with their 7th full-length album EXIST, demonstrated their enduring popularity by achieving various milestones such as music show victories, surpassing 1 million album sales, and securing top spots on various charts.

