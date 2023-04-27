EXO’s Suho to make special appearance in Aramun’s Sword: Arthdal Chronicles feat. Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung

'Aramun’s Sword: Arthdal Chronicles' is a highly-anticipated South Korean historical romance that is set to captivate audiences with its epic tale of war, power struggles, and redemption. Starring Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung, the movie is a continuation of the events that took place in the first season of the show, which premiered in 2019.

EXO’s Suho to make special appearance in Aramun’s Sword: Arthdal Chronicles

The movie’s storyline will reportedly be adorned with a special appearance by boy group EXO’s leader Suho. Suho made his acting debut in 2015 with a supporting role before finally rising to fame with his role in ‘Rich Man’. His role in the said drama solidified his position as a multi-talented artist in the Korean entertainment industry.

The story takes place approximately a decade later and follows the aftermath of the massive rebellion of tribes slaughtered by Ta Gon in Season 1. Over the course of more than eight years, Arthdal succeeded in suppressing the rebellion, and the Agos finally achieved the reunification of 30 clans under the leadership of Eun Seom.

This time, Ta Gon's Kingdom of Arthdal and Eun Seom's Ago Union are set to face an inevitable great war. Eun Seom is now the ruler of the East, while Tan Ya has become the successor to the Wahan clan. The story takes place eight years after Ta Gon has become king, and the stakes are higher than ever before.

The movie promises to be an epic adventure that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its gripping storyline and dynamic characters. Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung deliver powerhouse performances, bringing their characters Eun Seom/Sa Ya and Tan Ya to life with depth and nuance.

Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung

Given Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung’s incredible talent strong track record of delivering captivating performances, it shouldn’t be too hard to assume that the movie will be jam-packed with powerful performances. Lee Joon Gi is widely regarded as one of the most versatile actors in the industry, with a wide range of roles that showcase his ability to portray complex characters with depth and nuance. Shin Se Kyung, on the other hand, is known for her stunning beauty and powerful performances, which have earned her numerous accolades and a dedicated fanbase.

