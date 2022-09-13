EXO’s Suho to reportedly be back on small screen with ‘Hip’ alongside Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki

EXO leader and actor Suho will be making his return to the small screen after 4 years. According to media reports on September 13, Suho has been cast in the upcoming slice of life K-drama ‘Hip’. Previously, it was noted that actors Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki have been approached for the lead roles.

Helmed by director Kim Suk Yoon and writer Lee Nam Kyu, who have worked together in the past on ‘The Light in Your Eyes’ which also starred Han Ji Min in the lead role as Kim Hye Ja along with the veteran actress of the same name and Nam Joo Hyuk. The story of ‘Hip’ is based on the people who live in a rural farm village, however further details have so far been kept under wraps.