EXO’s Suho to reportedly be back on small screen with ‘Hip’ alongside Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki
Kim Junmyeon will return as an actor soon!
EXO leader and actor Suho will be making his return to the small screen after 4 years. According to media reports on September 13, Suho has been cast in the upcoming slice of life K-drama ‘Hip’. Previously, it was noted that actors Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki have been approached for the lead roles.
Helmed by director Kim Suk Yoon and writer Lee Nam Kyu, who have worked together in the past on ‘The Light in Your Eyes’ which also starred Han Ji Min in the lead role as Kim Hye Ja along with the veteran actress of the same name and Nam Joo Hyuk. The story of ‘Hip’ is based on the people who live in a rural farm village, however further details have so far been kept under wraps.
Suho has previously impressed the viewers by appearing in dramas ’The Universe’s Star’ and ‘Rich Man’ along with the movies ‘Glory Day’, ‘Middle School Girl A’ and ‘The Present’. On the other hand, Han Ji Min blew away the critics with her performance in ‘The Light in Your Eyes’ and has been a fan favourite in her roles in ‘Rooftop Prince’, ‘One Spring Night’ and more recently ‘Our Blues’. Lee Min Ki has always chosen unique and admirable roles that allow him to display his fabulous acting. His latest work in ‘My Liberation Notes’ was highly praised while his past appearances in ‘Because This Is My First Life’, and ‘The Beauty Inside’.
Reportedly, ‘Hip’ will air in 2023 on JTBC so fans are expecting the filming to begin soon.
