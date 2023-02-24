EXO’s Suho wrapped in rumors regarding 300 pairs of shoes taken from a stylist; SM Entertainment responds

On February 23rd, stylist A posted a picture of sneakers on their Instagram story with the caption, "Send everything without missing anything. Why is it that you don't give it back? Buy it with your own money and wear it." Then, Person A said, "I've been organizing for the past few days, but I've taken back a lot of things that are really dirty. Do something," they said in anger.

They pointed out, "Stop living a pretentious life and pay attention. Stop contacting people around me and buy what I need with money. A kid with a lot of money uses their own please, stop taking it as gifts, it's absurd." A captured a list of sneakers that the celebrity borrowed and is not returning, and said, "I think there are more than 300 other items. Stop pretending to be really nice, stop lying and learn humanity first. I bought it all," they said in anger. It was assumed the celebrity is EXO's Suho

At the same time, they warned, “I have to write an apology and post it, but I have a lot of worries.” A's Instagram posts are spreading in various online communities and social media handles, causing controversy. A is known as a famous stylist who usually works with top idol groups, and the celebrity is also presumed to be a member of a popular idol group.

EXO's Suho expressed his intention to respond strongly to the rumors raised by the stylist. On the 24th, SM Entertainment said that it was "unfounded" and "will sue" regarding the article that stylist A revealed on their Instagram. SM said, "The post that is being circulated online assuming Suho is completely unfounded and has nothing to do with Suho because it is clearly false. We are preparing to sue for defamation due to timely false information through our legal representative." It also made it clear that it would "strongly respond to the spread of indiscreet rumors related to this."

Here’s the official statement:

"The post that is currently being spread online and that is speculated to be about Suho is completely groundless, and it is a clear falsehood that has nothing to do with Suho.

Regarding the creation of a post that could evoke our artist with malicious intent, we are currently in the process of preparing to sue for libel and defamation through a legal representative, and we will also take strong legal action against the thoughtless spreading of related rumors."

