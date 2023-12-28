EXO's The First Snow clinches top spot on Circle's weekly charts after 10 years; Monster singers thank fans

EXO, marking a decade since its release, celebrated a momentous achievement as their 2013 B-side track, The First Snow, clinched a remarkable dual triumph on this week's Circle charts, reigning over both the digital and streaming categories.

Taking to Twitter, the group shared a heartfelt group picture, extending gratitude to their fans for this exceptional achievement.

EXO's The First Snow reigns Circle Weekly's digital and streaming charts

EXO's timeless B-side track, The First Snow, has achieved an astounding feat, securing a dual victory on Circle Chart's weekly rankings for the period of December 17 to 23. A decade after its release in 2013, this viral sensation claimed the pinnacle position on both the overall digital and streaming charts, marking a resounding triumph for the K-pop powerhouse.

What makes this accomplishment even more remarkable is the consistent dominance of EXO's The First Snow across both charts, mirrored by the top five songs lining up similarly. Following EXO's chart-topping track were hits like LE SSERAFIM's Perfect Night, aespa's Drama, Girls' Generation Taeyeon's To. X, and Parc Jae Jung's Let's Say Goodbye.

In light of this remarkable milestone, EXO took to Twitter to express their heartfelt gratitude to their dedicated fanbase by sharing a group picture. Their message of appreciation underscored the immense support that has propelled The First Snow to retain its stronghold on the charts a decade after its initial release.

The enduring popularity of The First Snow not only highlights EXO's lasting impact but also serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication of EXO-Ls, who continue to support the group's music, ensuring its longevity and relevance even years after its debut.

EXO's Sehun enlisted in the South Korean military on December 21

On December 13, EXO member Sehun shared a heartfelt handwritten letter on Weverse, revealing details about his impending mandatory military service. He conveyed to fans that he would be the final member of EXO to fulfill this obligation. Sehun disclosed his enlistment date, scheduled for December 21, expressing regret for the delayed announcement and apologizing to EXO-Ls for the short notice.

In his poignant letter, Sehun opened up about spending solitary moments reflecting on his life before his enlistment. He explained the challenges that prevented him from personally addressing fans, emphasizing the letter as the means to communicate his news and feelings. Despite this, he expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support throughout his career.

Reflecting on EXO members' military service, Sehun acknowledged that Xiumin, D.O., Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Suho, and Chen had successfully completed their service. Kai had commenced his duties in May 2023, leaving Sehun as the last member set to begin his military responsibilities.

Sehun concluded his letter by extending well wishes for everyone's health and promising to take care of his own well-being during his service. With this announcement, Sehun bid a temporary farewell to fans as he prepared to embark on this significant chapter in his life.

