EXO's Travel to the World on a Ladder season 4 secures August release; Fans excited for their grand comeback

EXO is about to make a grand return, bringing excitement and joy to their fans across the globe. Brace yourselves as they embark on a thrilling adventure in the highly anticipated reality show, EXO's Travel to the World on a Ladder season 4!

EXO's Travel to the World on a Ladder season 4

The news, straight from the official Twitter account of SM Entertainment, has sent ripples of excitement through the fandom. EXO's Travel to the World on a Ladder season 4, a captivating reality escapade featuring the beloved members of EXO, is set to grace the screens of Wavve very soon. Prepare to witness EXO's return to the small screen, captivating hearts with their unique and delightful style, as they embark on another extraordinary journey in EXO's Travel to the World on a Ladder season 4.

Mark your calendars for August 11, 2023, as EXO's Travel to the World on a Ladder season 4 makes its grand debut on Wavve. Prepare for a weekly rendezvous, as twelve episodes packed with excitement will grace our screens every Friday. However, this time, the absence of Kai, EXO's beloved dancing machine, is deeply felt as he is currently fulfilling his military service duties.

Fans have been eagerly waiting

EXO fans, lovingly known as EXO-L, have eagerly anticipated the return of this beloved reality show. Hints were dropped when lucky fans in South Korea caught glimpses of the EXO members during their mysterious shoots. The excitement escalated when EXO's schedule for the year leaked, revealing a brand-new reality show from the group, coinciding with their recent comeback, Cream Soda.

And now, on this momentous day, SM Entertainment has officially confirmed the news. The agency, overseeing the sensational EXO, treated fans to enticing teaser photos via their Twitter account, @smcnc_studio. In these captivating images, the seven EXO members exude an air of adventure, holding rifles and transforming into spirited soldiers. The backdrop hints at an exhilarating paintball arena, amplifying the anticipation for what lies ahead. Fans are positively brimming with enthusiasm over this announcement. They eagerly anticipate witnessing the delightful camaraderie between the members as they frolic and travel together. One of the most intriguing aspects of this reality show is the ladder game that shapes the fate of each EXO member. From deciding meals and roommates to pocket money and more, the ladder holds the key to their every decision.

