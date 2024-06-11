EXO, the popular South Korean K-pop boy group has initial plans of releasing a winter album by the end of 2024. However, reports have emerged that the plans now seem unlikely due to the ongoing conflict between CBX (Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin) and SM Entertainment (SME).

EXO's winter album postponed due to ongoing CBX and SME conflict

On June 11, 2024, a South Korean media outlet reported that EXO had plans to release a new winter album in 2024. However, the album is no longer indiscussion due to the legal dispute involving Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin, and SME.

Earlier, the plans were halted due to the members' solo and individual activities. But it was still being considered to be released by the end of the year. Due to the current scenario, it is practically impossible for the group to release any new music.

Moreover, SM Entertainment was also asked about the situation and if the group will be able to release an album this year. The company has gone on record to confirm that an album has been in the works. They added that regarding the change of plans, they have not discussed anything about it further.

INB100 has also responded to the news and reassured that CBX will continue to be EXO members. Despite the ongoing conflict, the artists will faithfully be involved with all EXO activities under SM Entertainment.

More about EXO-CBX and SM Entertainment's conflict

On June 10, 2024, INB100 announced an immediate press conference to reveal the unfair practices by SM Entertainment. The agency went on to reveal that EXO-CBX and SM Entertainment settled contract disputes in June last year, ensuring EXO's continuity. INB100 currently manages Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin’s activities per agreement terms.

However, SM Entertainment now demands 10% of individual artist revenue, contrary to agreements that only 5.5% will be paid, prompting an objection from INB100. Moreover, INB100 sent an official objection for the unfair demand, and SM Entertainment has filed to reply for over two months.

SM Entertainment has also responded to the allegations and said that they will not tolerate EXO CBX’s behavior of denying the contract terms. The company has emphasized that CBX agreed to the terms and voluntarily signed the contract. SME explained that the 10% royalty standard for individual activities stems from a previous court arbitration involving EXO's Chinese members.

