EXO’s Xiumin and VIVIZ’s Eunha confirmed to team up for upcoming duet track Who?

On April 4th at 4 PM KST, a teaser video for the duet song 'Who?' was released on Stone Music Entertainment's official YouTube channel.

The teaser video, which was made in the form of Xiumin and Eunha exchanging conversations through a mobile messenger, contains the relationship between a man and a woman walking a tightrope between friendship and love as if they were friends in the spring. In particular, with the news that Eunha's duet partner in the teaser video was Xiumin, many fans have already responded explosively.

Xiumin and Eunha's duet song 'Who?' is a medium-tempo lovely song that captures the images of two people who are not friends but lovers who are facing a new spring. Composer Full8loom (Jang Jun Ho, Jin Ri) made this song for Xiumin and Eun-ha, who resemble the tone of spring, and contains a sweet sensibility that doubles the excitement of new love. Xiumin released his first solo album in September of last year and garnered attention by presenting sophisticated vocals and performances with the title song 'Brand New' of Old School Vibe. Joseon Marriage Prohibition' OST 'Do You Know' has proved his musical ability. As a result, expectations are raised for the fresh 'fluttering chemistry' that Xiumin and Eunha, each with their own charms, will show.

Meanwhile, EXO, which Xiumin belongs to, will hold '2023 EXO FANMEETING 'EXO' CLOCK'' (2023 EXO fan meeting 'EXO' CLOCK') at KSPO DOME, Seoul for two days from the 8th to the 9th, and VIVIZ, which Eunha belongs to, will hold a mini- After the successful completion of the 3rd album 'VarioUS', they are actively engaged in overseas activities with various performances and events following fan meetings in Hong Kong and Taiwan. 'Who?' will be released on music sites before 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on April 9th. EXO’s Kai made a comeback after 1 year and 4 months with his new solo album 'Rover', and went into 'hard work' mode, appearing on various music broadcasts, radio, entertainment, and YouTube content for two weeks. His attention-grabbing charisma on stage and friendly and passionate charm shown in various contents at the same time received a good response.

