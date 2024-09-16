EXO's Xiumin announces first-ever performance in India; K-pop star to head to Mumbai for K-Town Festival 2 on December 14
EXO’s Xiumin has been announced to perform at the K-Town festival to be held in Mumbai, India on December 14, 2024. Read on for more details.
EXO’s Xiumin will be coming to Mumbai, India, to perform at the K-Town Festival 2. The event will be held on December 14, 2024. The artist will be coming to India for the first time and has created immense excitement among fans. Moreover, labelmate Chen has also been confirmed to perform at the festival.