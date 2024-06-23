EXO’s Xiumin attends Lay’s concert GRANDLINE 4: STEP in Seoul, singers exchange warm words; WATCH

EXO’s Xiumin recently went to cheer up his group member Lay at his solo concert GRANDLINE 4: STEP in Seoul. The moment was made extra special when the EXO members exchanged heartwarming words during the concert.

On June 23, 2024, EXO’s Xiumin attended Lay’s solo concert GRANDLINE 4: STEP in Seoul to cheer him up. The surprise given by Xiumin took fans by a pleasant surprise at the concert and all around the world.

During the concert, Lay specially Xiumin to the concert and showed it on the big screen. A mic was also given to Xiumin in the audience after which Lay and he shared warm words during the concert.

Xiumin asked during his chat how many years it has been since he performed together with Lay, saying ‘8 years’. Lay answered in the affirmative saying it had been about that long. Xiumin at the end said ‘Wow I miss those days’.

Watch EXO’s Xiumin and Lay exchanging warm words during the concert here:

Later it was shared by a fan that Xiumin also asked Lay why he had forgotten. Lay replied that he missed being on stage with Xiumin after so many years. The conversation was heartwarming as Lay has been on hiatus from EXO activities since June 2017.

Also, after the concert concluded Xiumin and Lay were seen exiting the venue together. Fans were overwhelmed by seeing this small EXO reunion at Lay’s concert.

Know more about Xiumin

Xiumin also known by his birth name Kim Min Seok is a member of the worldwide popular boy group EXO and its sub-units EXO-M and leader of EXO-CBX.

Xiumin made his official solo debut with his first mini-album Brand New on September 26, 2022. On January 8, 2024, Xiumin signed with Baekhyun’s label INB100 for his solo activities while he still remains a member of EXO, and group activities are still managed by SM Entertainment.

Know More about Lay

Lay who is also known as Lay Zhang is a Chinese rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. He initially earned recognition as a member of the boy group EXO. He is currently on hiatus from group activities.

