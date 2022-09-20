EXO’s Xiumin glows under the blazing sun in the new concept photos for upcoming release ‘BRAND NEW’

Xiumin will hold a live broadcast of XIUMIN’s 'BRAND NEW' Countdown Live' through YouTube and TikTok EXO channels from 5 PM KST (1:30 PM IST) on September 26th. With a few days left before his solo debut, he plans to introduce the album directly to fans and talk about various stories such as the album preparation episode.

On September 20, SM Entertainment released the new version of concept photos for EXO’s Xiumin’s upcoming solo debut ‘BRAND NEW’. Dressed in a pink silk suit, blonde hair, Xiumin is seen enjoying the heat in a chair surrounded by cacti and blue surroundings! Xiumin's first solo album 'BRAND NEW' contains a total of 5 songs with various charms, including the title song that foretells 'Old School Vibe'. It will be released on September 26th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Previously, The teaser image released through EXO's various social media handles on September 18th contains Xiumin's attractive visuals in a surreal space where arid deserts and colorful grasslands coexist. In addition, on September 17th, a mood sampler video that can meet the atmosphere of this album in advance was released, and various scenes with the concept of 'freezing', Xiumin's superpower in the world of EXO, were amplified.

In other news, SM Entertainment announced, "Xiumin has taken on the lead role in the new drama 'President Idol Mart'." It is a drama depicting various episodes that occur while former members of an idol group gather and run a mart. Producer Lee Yoo Yeon of the web drama 'When I Was Filmed by Iljin' took charge of directing.

Xiumin tried his first acting role in the six-part web drama 'Falling in the Challenge' in 2015. Afterwards, he appeared on the screen in the movie 'Bongi Kim Seon-dal' (Director Park Dae Min) in 2016. The programming and airing time of 'President Idol Mart' have yet to be determined.

