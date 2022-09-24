EXO’s Xiumin is one with the green scenery in latest concept photos for ‘BRAND NEW’

On September 24, EXO’s Xiumin posed in the newest concept photos for the upcoming release ‘BRAND NEW’. He looks amazing dressed in the green sewn jacket, white jeans and shirt. He was running around in the field and enjoying his time! The song will be released on September 26 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

The music video teaser video for 'BRAND NEW', which was released on September 23rd at midnight on YouTube SMTOWN channel, etc., contained an exciting new song atmosphere and Xiumin's attractive visuals. The title song 'BRAND NEW' is an old school vibe dance song with an addictive hook. The lyrics wittily express the promise to show a new and changed image for the one you love, and the excitement of giving a surprise gift is melted.