EXO's Xiumin, Lee Shin Young, MONSTA X' Hyungwon, and more to star in new drama as supermarket owners

TVING released new posters for an upcoming drama CEO-dol Mart. The show is a story about an idol group, at the peak of its stardom but an unfortunate incident forces them to disband. Later on when they are living separately, busy with their lives they discover that they are owners of a supermarket, they had no idea about. CEO-dol Mart will premiere its first episode on September 15.

New group poster for CEO-dol Mart released

CEO-dol Mart, an upcoming drama, will exclusively be aired on TVING. Through the poster unveiled, one can learn about the main cast of the upcoming drama. CEO-dol Mart will have Lee Shin Young, EXO's Xiumin, MONSTA X's Hyungwon, Choi Jung Woon, Choi Won Myeong, and Lee Sae On as main leads. All five artists will be a part of an idol group called Thunder Boys in the drama where Choi Ho Rang (Lee Shin Young) will be the leader. Shin Tae Ho (Xiumin) will be the main dancer of the idol group along with rapper Jo Yi Joon (Hyungwon), vocalist Eun Young Min (Choi Won Myeong), and the popular younger member Yoon Sang Woo (Lee Sae On). Along with Thunder Boys, one can notice that the poster also shows an experienced part-timer Oh Ye Rim played by Choi Jung Woon. She has a lot of experience working at supermarkets.

About CEO-dol Mart

CEO-dol Mart is a story about what all happens after an idol group named Thunder Boys disbands due to an unexpected incident and starts working at a supermarket they own. Thunder Boys disband and each member starts living their own lives separately. After five years, they get to know about a shocking truth they are the owners of a supermarket. The idol group who have been living separate and busy lives take on the challenge of becoming the owners of the supermarket. Since the boys are inexperienced, they hire an experienced part-timer who shows great leadership skills while running the supermarket. In the process, Thunder Boys also discover their hidden talents and abilities.

The production team shared that this drama shows a story about five youths, who lose their dreams and face the cold harsh reality. The team also remarked that the youth of today's generation can enjoy and relate to the story as they stand at a crossroads between their dreams and reality.

