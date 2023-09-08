EXO’s Xiumin, MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, Lee Shin Young and others are chaotic supermarket owners in new teasers

On September 6th and 8th, TVING released the first two teasers for CEO-dol Mart starring EXO’s Xiumun, MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, Lee Shin Young, Choi Jung Woon, Choi Won Myung and Lee Sae On. The drama follows the disbanded boy group Thunder Boys who become owners of a supermarket without their knowledge. They begin to find their way through a new life with Choi Jung Woon as an experienced part timer. The first episode will be out on September 15.

CEO-dol Mart 1st teaser starring EXO’s Xiumin, MONSTA X’s Hyungwon and others:

The first teaser video did a good job of showing the new idol group Thunder Boys' rise to fame, as well as the events that led up to their breakup and their reunion at a supermarket five years later. We meet the five boys when the MC introduces them to the audience. They are Thunder Boys' leader Lee Shin Young (as Choi Ho Rang), main dancer Xiumin (as Shin Tae Ho), rapper Chae Hyung Won (as Jo Yi Jun), singer Choi Won Myung (as Eun Young Min), and youngest member Lee Sae On (as Yoon Sang Woo). The teasers move to five years later, where the group is no longer the popular group but at a supermarket, which was a strange situation. The leader Choi Ho Rang gets embarrassed when he realizes that he is the owner of the supermarket. All the members are now there at the supermarket working together to move forward as they leave their old lives behind.

CEO-dol Mart’s 2nd teaser:

After learning that the supermarket they received in exchange for a settlement turns out to be in debt, Choi Ho Rang and Shin Tae Ho engage in a conflict of opinion in the second teaser video. Choi Ho Rang is more skeptical about receiving their five-years worth of money from a supermarket than Shin Tae Ho who thinks it's like winning the lottery. The circumstances at Boram Mart are difficult. This is because there are a lot of reminders and notices about seizures. They will end up in debt and the supermarket will fail if they are not careful. Yoon Sang Woo, who left the Thunder Boys and went abroad, finds out about the mart when he comes back home and happily joins them.

