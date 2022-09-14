EXO’s Xiumin returns to the drama scene after 7 years; MONSTA X’s Hyungwon confirmed to join the cast

Xiumin tried his first acting role in the web drama 'Falling in the Challenge' in 2015. Then, in 2016, he made his screen debut with the movie 'Bongi Kim Seon Dal'. There is a lot of interest in what Xiumin will look like when he starts acting again after about 7 years. Xiumin will release his first solo album 'Brand New' on September 26th.

On September 14th, SM Entertainment, the management company announced that Xiumin will appear in the new drama 'Sajangdol Mart', which is a work depicting various episodes that occur when former members of an idol group gather and run a mart. Producer Lee Yoo Yeon, who directed the web drama 'When I Was Filmed by Iljin', becomes the directo.

MONSTA X’s Hyungwon has been cast as the male lead along with Xiumin. Hyungwon, who was active within the acting communities with roles in the web drama 'Again, Fly' and KBS 2TV's 'Find Her', is now continuing his acting activities. Hyungwon continues to be popular with his group activities this year. In particular, he appeared on the YouTube channel 'I have nothing to wear' (7th), which was released on August 12, and gathered topics. The video exceeded 8.61 million views, showing Hyungwon's global popularity.

Xiumin is a South Korean singer and actor. He is best known as a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO, its sub-group EXO-M and its sub-unit EXO-CBX. Xiumin enlisted for his mandatory military service on May 7, 2019, serving active duty. He performed his final concerts before his enlistment with EXO-CBX's Magical Circus. Following his enlistment, he released his debut solo single, ‘You’, which is part of SM Station, on May 9. In August 2019, it was reported that Xiumin would be starring in an army musical titled ‘Return: The Promise of That Day’ together with SHINee member Onew and Yoon Ji Sung.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.