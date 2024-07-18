The relationship between Jeong Jinwoon of 2AM and Kyungri of 9Muses has long been a discussion among fans for their undeniable chemistry and genuine romance. It is an open secret that maintaining a relationship in the K-pop industry can be difficult due to parasocial relationships and an exceedingly conservative fanbase.

However, the couple stayed together for four years and their journey together is fascinating to many. From dating to their eventual breakup, let’s take a glimpse into the lives of idols beyond the stage and screens.

The Beginning of the Romance

Jeong Jinwoon and Kyungri’s relationship first came to public attention in November 2019. The pair had known each other for a significant amount of time before they began dating and formed a friendship.

Their initial interactions were purely professional, as both were heavily involved in their respective groups. The artists also collaborated on the song White Christmas for Star Empire’s 4LOVE project. However, over time, their friendship blossomed into something more intimate.

Making the relationship public

Reports started to emerge that the couple had been dating for around two years before their relationship was publicly revealed. Eventually, both Jinwoon and Kyungri’s agencies, Mystic Story and Star Empire, confirmed the news, stating that the couple had indeed been seeing each other since late 2017.

When their relationship was officially confirmed, fans were surprised but supportive. The confirmation came with messages of encouragement from their fans, who were happy to see the idols find happiness in each other.

Their public appearances together became a topic of interest, with the media and fans alike keen to capture glimpses of their romance. They were often seen mentioning their relationship and showing affection for each other. Their relationship was a refreshing change in the secretive world of K-pop relationships.

The Breakup

In May 2021, news broke that Jinwoon and Kyungri had decided to part ways. The breakup was confirmed by both agencies, stating that the couple had amicably ended their relationship. According to sources close to the pair, the decision was mutual and based on their desire to focus on their individual careers and personal growth.

The announcement of their breakup was met with sadness from fans who had supported their relationship. However, there was also an outpouring of respect for their decision and understanding of the challenges they faced. Both Jinwoon and Kyungri continued to express their admiration for each other, emphasizing that their split was on good terms.

However, the speculations surrounding their split continued to brew within the industry. During Jinwoon’s appearance on Jung Jun Ha‘s YouTube channel, he mentioned while playing a game that he did not prefer someone controlling his life. Taking the opportunity, the host asked if that was the reason for his breakup, but he strongly clarified that it was not the reason.

More about Jeong Jinwoon and Kyungri

Jeong Jiwoon debuted with 2AM in 2008, and the group quickly rose to fame with their emotional ballads and strong vocal performances. Furthermore, the artist also pursued a solo career and released his first solo music video, You Walking Towards Me, in 2011. He has also ventured into acting, appearing in several dramas such as Dream High, Family, So Not Worth It, and more.

Kyungri joined 9Muses in 2012, quickly becoming one of the group's standout members due to her striking visuals and powerful dance moves. Beyond her work with the girl group, the artist also pursued solo activities and her debut single, Blue Moon in 2018. Moreover, she has also ventured into acting, appearing in dramas such as The Idolmaster KR and Rebel Detectives 2 and more.