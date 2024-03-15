Ryu Jun Yeol has managed to captivate audiences with his exceptional and versatile performances in both television dramas and movies. From heartwarming family stories to intense thrillers, his long list of filmography showcases his talent and range as an actor. If you're looking to dive into the world of Korean entertainment or simply want to explore more of his work, here's a curated list of Ryu Jun Yeol's must-watch K-dramas and movies that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

6 Ryu Jun Yeol K-dramas and movies

1. Reply 1988:

Set in the late 1980s, Reply 1988 is a nostalgic journey that revolves around five families living in the same neighborhood. Ryu Jun Yeol shines as Kim Jung Hwan, a quiet and introspective young man who harbors a deep affection for his childhood friend. With its heartwarming portrayal of friendship, family, and first love, this drama has become a beloved classic in the world of Korean television.

It was the actor’s breakthrough role and gained immense popularity with the general public. Moreover, the series went on to become the highest-rated K-drama in South Korea at the time.

2. Lost

In Lost, Ryu Jun Yeol takes on the role of Kang Jae, a passionate and determined young man who becomes entangled in a web of secrets and mysteries following a tragic accident. As the story unfolds, viewers are drawn into a suspenseful narrative filled with twists and turns, showcasing Ryu Jun Yeol's ability to portray complex characters in gripping psychological dramas.

Advertisement

3. Alienoid

The science fiction delves into the story of time travel where gates between the Goryeo dynasty period and the present day are opened. Alongside Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Tae Ri and Kim Woo Bin also join the cast list. This imaginative film combines elements of comedy, adventure, and fantasy, offering a delightful cinematic experience that showcases the artist’s capability to mold himself into any role. Moreover, the movie’s second part, Alienoid: Return to the Future, was released in January 2024.

4. Money

In the high-stakes world of finance, Ryu Jun Yeol delivers a compelling performance in Money. Portraying the role of aspiring stockbroker Jo Il Hyun, he navigates through the cutthroat industry, driven by ambition and the desire for success. As the plot unfolds with twists and betrayals, viewers are kept on the edge of their seats, highlighting the actor’s ability to command the screen with his charisma and intensity. This is one of the movies that truly solidified the actor’s position in the industry.

5. The Battle: Roar to Victory

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, The Battle: Roar to Victory is a historical epic that follows the journey of a group of freedom fighters striving for independence. Ryu Jun Yeol's portrayal of a guerrilla fighter named Jang Ha showcases his dedication to bringing depth and authenticity to his characters, amidst the backdrop of a tumultuous period in Korean history.

6. The Night Owl

Rounding off our list is The Night Owl, a crime thriller where Ryu Jun Yeol portrays a detective named Hyung Gu, who becomes embroiled in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with a notorious serial killer. With its atmospheric tension and gripping narrative, this film highlights the actor’s ability to immerse himself in diverse genres, delivering memorable performances that leave a lasting impact.

Ryu Jun Yeol's filmography encompasses a diverse range of genres, showcasing his versatility and talent as an actor. Whether you're drawn to heartfelt dramas, intense thrillers, or captivating historical epics, his performances in both K-dramas and movies are bound to leave you spellbound.

Advertisement

From the heartwarming nostalgia of Reply 1988 to the adrenaline-fueled suspense of Lost and the imaginative world of Alienoid, each title on this list offers a unique viewing experience worth exploring. So, grab some popcorn and immerse yourself in the cinematic brilliance of Ryu Jun Yeol's must-watch K-dramas and movies.