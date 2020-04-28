Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth's Tyler is alive & could return for more action, Sam Hargrave confirms

Extraction ended with the possibility of Chris Hemsworth's Tyler returning from the dead. Director Sam Hargrave speaks about Extraction 2.

When Extraction ended, several fans were curious to know the fate of Chris Hemsworth's character Tyler Rake. The black market mercenary was last seen taking a bullet in the chest as he protects Ovi. Tyler fell into the river running under the bridge on the outskirts of Dhaka. However, when a blurred figure visits Ovi during his swim time a few months after his rescue operation, director Sam Hargrave teased the return of Tyler. While theories flooded the internet, the filmmaker has now confirmed that Extraction 2 is in the making.

Speaking with Collider, Hargrave said, "It wasn’t something (discussed) on set. As soon as it got mentioned, that thought of a sequel — because, I guess, Netflix was enjoying the dailies and things were coming together and people were like, ‘Oh, this could be…’. You know, you talk about all these things. Is it a franchise? Is it all these things? Who knows until the movie comes out and the audience responds. They’ll be the ones who decide. But it was talked about.”

“As soon as it was, Joe brought up an interesting point that most of the time, you get a sequel. Rarely do you go back in time into prequels. […] You get the sense that Chris and Harbour have a great chemistry […] so we thought that was a very interesting way — if you were to go backwards in time — that you could play with the prequel to a story like this," he added.

There is no denying viewers are enjoying Extraction, especially the Indian fans. Several viewers took to Twitter and expressed their joy over watching the actor speak in Bengali. Check out a few reactions here: Extraction: Chris Hemsworth speaking in Bangla in the action thriller leaves Bengalis beaming with joy

