Extraction 2: Russo Brothers want Chris Evans to play a vital role in Chris Hemsworth starrer's sequel?

Extraction 2 is in the making. Russo Brothers are reportedly keen on bringing Chris Evans on board of the sequel for a vital role.

When Extraction ended, it left the door open for a possible sequel. Soon after, it was announced that the Netflix movie will be working on the second part. While the Russo Brothers, Sam Hargrave, and Chris Hemsworth have their lips sealed about the sequel, a source has recently claimed that the movie could star an Avengers: Endgame star in a vital role. If a We Got This Covered report is to be believed, the Russo Brothers want Chris Evans to star in Extraction 2.

A source has told the international entertainment portal that Evans has been on Joe and Anthony Russo's minds with regard to the sequel. However, they added that it is still unclear if the Captain America star has been approached formally with an offer. Evans is already working on a project with the Russo Brothers. Evans is reuniting with the Avengers: Infinity War director for The Gray Man. The movie also features Ryan Gosling.

While Russo Brothers are eyeing Evans for Extraction 2, it is also reported that the director duo wants to rope in more Marvel Cinematic Universe stars. Although there have been no names mentioned in the WGTC report, we wouldn't be surprised if they would rope in Tom Holland. The filmmakers have worked with him on Cherry.

Extraction 2 was confirmed by Joe Russo back in May. Speaking with Deadline, he said, “The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be. We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”

