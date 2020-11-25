Extraction actor Priyanshu Painyuli to tie the knot with girlfriend Vandana Joshi on November 26

In a recent interview with a portal, the Mirzapur 2 actor Priyanshu Painyuli has revealed that he is going to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Vandana Joshi on November 26

Extraction actor Priyanshu Painyuli and his longtime girlfriend Vandana Joshi are all set to tie the knot. They were supposed to get married earlier this year; however, it got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, in a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, the Mirzapur 2 actor revealed that he is going to get married on November 26 in his hometown Dehradun. He has further mentioned that in the second week of December, their wedding reception will most probably take place in Mumbai by following all the safety precautions.

Talking about his wedding plan, Priyanshu said, “We thought why not end the year on a happy note.” Further, the actor revealed that their wedding will be a private affair; they have included only 50 people on the guest lists, 25 people from each side. On November 25, the pre-wedding ceremonies will begin. They will host a reception in Dehradun on November 27. The couple earlier planned about a Delhi reception too, in Vandana's hometown but due to Covid 19 they decided to postpone it for now.

Priyanshu and his girlfriend Vandana met during their theatre days in 2013. The couple has also worked together in a few short films directed by him.

Meanwhile, Priyanshu recently completed shooting the first schedule of Taapsee Pannu starrer sports drama Rashmi Rocket in Pune. The film is directed by Akarsh Khurana and Priyanshu will be seen essaying the role of Taapsee's husband in the film.

