Extraction: Chris Hemsworth expresses gratitude to everyone involved in the film, says 'feels proud'

Chris Hemsworth took to social media to express how he is proud of having achieved what they have with the insane, intense, action film that Extraction is.

All that we have to keep us busy right now as far as new content is concerned is everything that we have on the OTT platforms. We have had some of the finest releases this year, including the likes of Money Heist, Hasmukh, and many others for that matter. As the month is towards its closure, fans have been waiting for Extraction for the longest time. Directed by Sam Hargrave, it features Avengers actor Chris Hemsworth along with the likes of Randeep Hooda, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Pankaj Tripathi and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Now that the movie is almost here, Chris took to Twitter to write a little something expressing his gratitude and also, how he is proud of what they have achieved. He wrote, "Making this film was one of the most exhausting but rewarding experiences I’ve ever had. We set out to make the most insane, intense action film and I’m beyond proud of what we’ve achieved. Thankful to everyone involved in making this film possible."

Check out Chris Hemsworth's post here:

Making this film was one of the most exhausting but rewarding experiences I’ve ever had. We set out to make the most insane, intense action film and I’m beyond proud of what we’ve achieved. Thankful to everyone involved in making this film possible. It’s out tomorrow on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/P6mxaymhdr — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 23, 2020

The movie promises a lot of action and as Chris said himself, we will see intense, insane action, and well, that is what is about the film, something we are going to enjoy the best. Pinkvilla has given the movie a rating of 3.5 stars and well, we look forward to see, what do you have to say about the film once it hits the screens nearest to you, at your home!

