Extraction: Chris Hemsworth speaking in Bangla in the action thriller leaves Bengalis beaming with joy

Chris Hemsworth is winning hearts with his performance in Extraction which also stars Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead.
2100 reads Mumbai
Filmmaker Sam Hargrave’s recent directorial Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles, has been making the headlines for quite some time now. The action packed thriller marks Randeep’s grand Hollywood debut and has opened to rave reviews from both the audience and the critics alike. The movie revolves around a mercenary who is on a mission to rescue an Indian druglord’s son from Dhaka. Interestingly, ever since Extraction was released on Netflix, the audience has been going all gaga over it.

However, the Bengali community can’t keep calm post Extraction’s release for a special reason. Chris, who is the international crush of millions of girls, was seen speaking in Bangla in the movie. In one of the scenes, which is going viral on social media, when Tyler Rake (played by Chris) was being questioned by some men, he asks for proof from them and that too in a fluent Bangla accent. He says "Proman Dao (Give me proof.)" His fluency has got all the Bengalis around the world beam with joy. In fact, the Bengalis have taken over the micro-blogging site to share their excitement.

A Twitter user wrote, “Praman Dao is the new cool. Chris Hemsworth Aka Thor speaking in Bengali is the best thing ever. He made the language even cooler.” Another user called Chris Hemsworth the sexiest Bengali alive and tweeted, “By saying Promaan Dao in “The Extraction”, Chris Hemsworth has just become the sexiest Bengali man alive. #ExtractionNetflix.”

Here’s a look at tweets hailing Chris Hemsworth’s Bengali dialogue:

