Extraction Twitter Review: Chris Hemsworth's action flick receives thundering applause from viewers

Chris Hemsworth's action flick Extraction on Netflix receives roaring applause from viewers on Twitter.

Chris Hemsworth's Extraction released on Netflix today, on April 24 and fans are thrilled to watch the action flick. The film is set up in India and extensively shot in areas of Ahmedabad and Mumbai, making it extra special for the Indian audience. Moreover, the film also marks Randeep Hooda's Hollywood debut and comprises intense fight sequences that come as a treat for all the action lovers. To top it all, Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda's 12-minutes-long fight scene serves as a cherry on the cake.

The film opened to thundering applause from the viewers who watched it on Netflix. Not only Chris Hemsworth's good looks and acting is being appreciated by all, but also the supporting cast comprising Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Suraj Rikame, and David Harbour is winning the internet with their spine-chilling performances. Many viewers who have watched the film have left good reviewers for the action flick.

"#Extraction movie clearly indicates how a very simple story coupled with a well-prepared action choreography and a brilliant cinematography and screenplay can lead to an immersive cinematic experience.@chrishemsworth @RandeepHooda @netflix," a tweet read.

#Extraction movie clearly indicates how a very simple story coupled with a well prepared action choreography and a brilliant cinematography and screenplay can lead to an immersive cinematic experience.@chrishemsworth @RandeepHooda @netflix https://t.co/n2pdBReNbY — Samyak Mehta (@samyak_m) April 24, 2020

"Just watched #Extraction..take a look at @RandeepHooda..He was just brilliant.Thank You @NetflixIndia for this action packed film. Clapping hands signClapping hands sign." read another.

Just watched #Extraction..take a look at @RandeepHooda..He was just brilliant..Thank You @NetflixIndia for this action packed film. pic.twitter.com/7eJTsVKml1 — Rahul Kr (@Rahul7j) April 24, 2020

"#Extraction Netflix Know How To Pull Up Audience That's Why They Put Hopper And Thor Together!! @chrishemsworth@DavidKHarbour," another user wrote.

Wow what a Movie #extraction .... I’ve always been a fan of #thor but this version of @chrishemsworth which is combination of John Wick , Rambo and Mission Impossible I am loving it . This… https://t.co/r4EhWtYPSr — Anurag Kumar (@itzmeanurag) April 24, 2020

10/10. Extraction is hands down the best action movie ever. I don't think I blinked once during the entire movie. Gahalyat atay ko. #ExtractionNetflix pic.twitter.com/xrzA4u6bJA — Nadz (@Godismysavior__) April 24, 2020

Wow! What an incredible performance and fighting sequence of the actors in Extraction, @chrishemsworth you nailed it. It's like you were playing real pubg on streets of Dhaka.#ExtractionNetflix #Extraction — Ashutosh Pathak (@aashush_) April 24, 2020

