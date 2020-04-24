X
Extraction Twitter Review: Chris Hemsworth's action flick receives thundering applause from viewers

Chris Hemsworth's action flick Extraction on Netflix receives roaring applause from viewers on Twitter.
Chris Hemsworth's Extraction released on Netflix today, on April 24 and fans are thrilled to watch the action flick. The film is set up in India and extensively shot in areas of Ahmedabad and Mumbai, making it extra special for the Indian audience. Moreover, the film also marks Randeep Hooda's Hollywood debut and comprises intense fight sequences that come as a treat for all the action lovers. To top it all, Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda's 12-minutes-long fight scene serves as a cherry on the cake.

The film opened to thundering applause from the viewers who watched it on Netflix. Not only Chris Hemsworth's good looks and acting is being appreciated by all, but also the supporting cast comprising Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Suraj Rikame, and David Harbour is winning the internet with their spine-chilling performances. Many viewers who have watched the film have left good reviewers for the action flick.

"#Extraction movie clearly indicates how a very simple story coupled with a well-prepared action choreography and a brilliant cinematography and screenplay can lead to an immersive cinematic experience.@chrishemsworth @RandeepHooda @netflix," a tweet read.

"Just watched #Extraction..take a look at @RandeepHooda..He was just brilliant.Thank You @NetflixIndia for this action packed film. Clapping hands signClapping hands sign." read another.

"#Extraction Netflix Know How To Pull Up Audience That's Why They Put Hopper And Thor Together!! @chrishemsworth@DavidKHarbour," another user wrote.

Check out more reviews:

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth says the action sequence in Extraction wouldn't have been special without Randeep Hooda

