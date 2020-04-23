Extraction: What time will Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda starrer release on Netflix in India?

Extraction releases on April 24 in India. Find out what time to tune into Netflix to watch the Chris Hemsworth starrer release.

April 2020 will be remembered for the interesting content served on the OTT platter. Earlier this month, we were treated to a mind-blowing season of Money Heist. That was followed by a dark Hasmukh and now, we look at ending April with a bang courtesy Extraction. The action-flick directed by Sam Hargrave sees the Avengers: Endgame star collaborate with several Indian actors including Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Priyanshu Painyuli. The film also stars David Harbour in a crucial role.

The official plotline reads: Extraction traces the journey of Tyler Rake who is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.

Chris sheds his Thor ensemble to deliver an action-packed performance and he has all the support from Randeep. The two stars carry the movie on their shoulders to the finish line. While the trailer looked promising, the movie stands to deliver the edge-of-the-seat experience. Pinkvilla gave the movie a 3.5-star rating.

So what time does Extraction release on Netflix?

For the Indian users, Extraction releases at 12:30 pm. If the movie releases at the same time worldwide, the movie would hit Netflix at 3:00 am ET in the US. Extraction is likely to release at 8:00 am in the UK. And the movie would release at 5:00 pm in Australia. The time is likely to change.

