‘Extracurricular’ actor Kim Dong Hee found innocent of all school violence allegations

On December 28, actor Kim Dong Hee’s lawyer released an official statement revealing the results of the investigations relating to the actor’s school violence allegations. The statement includes that the ‘Extracurricular’ actor was found innocent and that he has taken time to reflect on his actions.

Earlier this year, in February 2021, an anonymous post on an online community stated that the actor was a school violence perpetrator. The post also included testimonies from graduates of the same school as Kim Dong Hee. There were also allegations that the actor bullied a fellow student who had a disability.

Kim Dong Hee’s agency, NPIO Entertainment, denied the rumours and announced their plans to take legal actions.

The actor’s legal representative has now released the following statement, explaining that Kim Dong Hee has been found innocent of all allegations of school violence and bullying.

“Hello.

We are informing you of our position on the issue regarding actor Kim Dong Hee.

For a long time, through the help of law enforcement agencies, Kim Dong Hee has worked hard in order to reveal the truth behind the allegations posted online in February. In the process, Kim Dong Hee submitted his plaintiff statement, statements from his teachers and alumni, and copies of his elementary and middle school records. However, due to the fact that this happened in elementary school, which was a long time ago, and there is no clear evidence to support the different positions and claims, the investigations found Kim Dong hee to be innocent.

This investigation result does not mean that the raised allegations are true. In particular, Kim Dong Hee especially wanted to correct the allegations about him bullying a disabled classmate, so I would like to take this opportunity to address this part.

Kim Dong Hee grew up with two people with disabilities in his immediate family, and although he had a difficult family life, he tried to protect and embrace his family’s pain and wounds. Thus, false rumours about [his attitude towards] people with disabilities caused a lot of pain and suffering not only to him, but also his family members with disabilities.

There was a time when Kim Dong Hee was rebellious in his childhood because of his difficult environment, but he never did anything that would be considered a social controversy. However, he realised that there were some people who were hurt by his immature words and actions, and he took this time to deeply reflect on himself.

Kim Dong Hee will continue to make efforts to become a better person.”

