'Extracurricular' star Kim Dong Hee revealed to have admitted to bullying accuser 'K' in elementary school

On January 12, media outlet Sports Kyeonghyang released an exclusive report revealing further details of actor Kim Dong Hee's school bullying investigation. For those unversed, anonymous accuser 'K' accused the 'Extracurricular' star of school bullying via various online communities. When the issue began making headlines, Kim Dong Hee's side denied the allegations and filed a lawsuit against 'K' for defamation of character.

Now, according to Sports Kyeonghyang, the police have concluded that 'K' was 'not guilty' of defamation of character due to a lack of evidence from the plaintiff's side. According to the police report, the plaintiff admitted to bullying 'K' during his 5th year in elementary school using verbal attacks; however, the plaintiff denied 'K's claims that he threatened him with scissors or a box cutter.

The plaintiff admitted to hitting 'K' but maintained the position that 'K' raised the bullying accusations on online communities with malicious intent by making the incident seem more serious than it was!

The police report also reportedly states that Kim Dong Hee's side failed to provide enough evidence to prove his innocence, whereas 'K' was able to provide a detailed and descriptive account of the incident. The police at the time remembered this incident and submitted a voice recording as evidence and other witnesses all testified in 'K's favour. Furthermore, 'K's mother testified that Kim Dong Hee and Kim Dong Hee's mother also visited their home to apologise.

Finally, Sports Kyeonghyang claimed that the previous media outlet reports published in December of 2021, which stated that Kim Dong Hee has been found not guilty of his school bullying charges, were false.

